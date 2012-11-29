* H1 pretax loss 22.2 mln pounds, vs 25.3 mln loss
* Group like-for-like sales up 3 percent
* Britain & Ireland makes first H1 profit in 5 years
* Shares down 2.1 percent
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Nov 29 British electricals retailer
Dixons reported a narrower fist-half loss, helped by
its businesses in northern Europe, and said it would benefit in
Britain from the demise of rival Comet.
The owner of the Currys and PC World chains in Britain where
Comet went into administration this month, also said on Thursday
its business in Britain and Ireland had made a half-year profit
for the first time in five years.
Sebastian James, chief executive of Europe's No. 2
electricals retailer, said trading since its first half ended in
mid-October had improved across the group helped, in particular,
by the launch of Microsoft's Windows 8.
Group sales at stores open more than a year rose 3 percent,
led by a strong first quarter when shoppers bought tablets and
smart TVs before a summer of sporting events.
That helped Dixons post a first-half profit of 5.6 million
pounds ($8.9 million) in Britain and Ireland, having made a loss
of 6.0 million a year ago.
With market share gains elsewhere in northern Europe partly
offseting tough southern European markets, the group made an
underlying pretax loss of 22.2 million pounds in the 24 weeks to
Oct. 13, compared with expectations for a similar loss to the
25.3 million made in the first half of its 2011/12 year.
Dixons was expected to make a profit of around 87 million
pounds for the year to end-April according to Reuters data,
reflecting a second half of stronger seasonal trading.
While the demise of Comet, which had 6 percent of the
British market, is a chance for Dixon's to build on its 19.8
percent share, closing down sales could disrupt the market in
this year's key Christmas trading period.
Panmure Gordon analyst Philip Dorgan said Comet's exit could
add 30 million pounds to Dixon's operating profit next year.
Shares in Dixons, which has recruited 1,000 Comet staff on a
part-time basis, were down 2.1 percent at 1125 GMT, having risen
30 percent in the past month.
"Dixons continues to underline its survivor status. While
arch-rival Comet remains in a critical condition, a combination
of initiatives including cost savings, store revamps and an ever
greater emphasis on its online offering are driving the group's
recovery," Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Keith Bowman said.
Problems in austerity-hit southern Europe, a region that
Dixons said in June it would remain in, continued with tough
trading at Kotsovolos in Greece and UniEuro in Italy. The
region's loss narrowed to 13 million pounds from 15.6 million.
Losses rose at its online gadget arm PIXmania, which makes
75 percent of its sales in France and southern Europe.
Dixons said it had taken a 45 million pound writedown on the
value of the unit and was to cut its costs partly by reducing
the number of countries it operates in.
European retailers have felt the effect of pressures on the
consumer wallet brought on by rising prices, muted wage growth,
and austerity, and are also battling competition from the
internet and supermarkets. Ri v al Darty this month said
it planned to sell its loss-making Italian arm.
Net debt was nearly cleared, falling to 9.9 million pounds
from 143 million a year ago.