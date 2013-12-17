* H1 pretax profit 30.2 mln stg vs forecast 20-26 mln stg
* Group sales 3.43 bln stg, up 5 pct
* UK & Ireland like-for-like sales up 9 pct
* Shares down 3 pct, up 81 pct this year
LONDON, Dec 17 Electric food mixers and big
screen televisions will vie with laptop computers to be the
stand-out sellers this Christmas, Dixons Retail,
Europe's No. 2 electricals retailer, said on Tuesday.
"Everyone suddenly wants to become a chef, particularly
baking," Chief Executive Seb James told reporters, noting the
huge popularity of 'The Great British Bake Off' television show
in driving home-baking and demand for food mixers.
"Whilst three years ago it would have been inconceivable to
buy one of these as a Christmas present they've now become one
of the most popular things to give," he said.
James, speaking after Dixons beat forecasts with a more than
doubling in first half profit, said the firm expected to sell 1
million tablet computers this Christmas and was also seeing
robust demand for headphones and small speakers.
British retailers are expected to enjoy their best growth in
Christmas sales this season since the financial crisis,
according to market research specialist Verdict, which forecast
consumers would spend at least 2 billion pounds ($3.3 billion)
more than in 2012.
But across Europe many store groups are still struggling as
government efforts to bring down national debts reduce
consumers' disposable incomes. Electrical retailers have been
particularly exposed because they sell discretionary goods and
face intense competition from supermarkets and internet players
like Amazon and eBay.
In Britain, Dixons' biggest market, the retailer has
benefited from a tablets boom, as well as the demise of major
rival Comet in 2012 and problems at Jessops and HMV. It has also
been cutting costs, revamping stores and seeking to improve
products, prices and customer service.
Shares in Dixons, which trails Metro's
Media-Saturn by annual sales, have increased 81 percent so far
this year as it has increasingly focused on markets where it has
a leading "multi-channel" position with a combined stores and
internet business.
Over the last six months the firm has offloaded the
loss-making e-commerce business PIXmania and operations in
Turkey and partially exited Italy.
Dixons' shares were down 3 percent at 49.8 pence at 1012
GMT, valuing the group at 1.84 billion pounds, after it
cautioned that the second half would be tougher than the first.
"The macro economy is still quiet, particularly for
discretionary spend like this," said James, pointing out the
firm was also up against much tougher comparative numbers.
Dixons, home to the Currys and PC World chains in Britain,
Elkjop in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, made an
underlying pretax profit of 30.2 million pounds in the six
months to Oct. 31.
That was well ahead of analyst forecasts of 20-26 million
pounds and 14 million pounds made in the previous year.
Total underlying group sales were 3.43 billion pounds, up 5
percent, while sales at stores open over a year rose 6 percent.
Like-for-like sales in the UK & Ireland increased 9 percent
and were up 3 percent in northern Europe. But they fell 14
percent in Greece, a market James has committed to stay in.
Investec analyst Kate Calvert raised her 2013-14 pretax
profit forecast by 3 percent to 164.4 million pounds.
She reckons Dixons is capable of delivering double digit
growth per annum for the forecastable future.
"This will come from self-help - reducing the UK portfolio
from just over 500 stores to 380-400 - exchange of best
practise, developing closer supplier relationships and investing
efficiencies into price and service to differentiate itself from
others," she said.