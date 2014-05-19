UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS May 19 European Union antitrust regulators will decide by June 25 whether to clear the 3.8-billion-pound ($6.40 billion) merger of British mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse and Dixons Retail, the European Commission said on Monday.
The companies announced a deal last week aimed at capitalising on the growing convergence of smartphones and consumer electronics.
Carphone, Europe's biggest independent mobile phone retailer and Dixons, the second-largest electronics retailer in Europe with operations in Britain, the Nordics and Greece, sought EU approval on May 16.
The filing was published on the Commission's website.
($1 = 0.5942 British Pounds) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources