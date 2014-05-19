UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON May 19 Dixons Retail, Europe's No. 2 electricals retailer which last week said it planned to merge with Carphone Warehouse, has agreed to sell its ElectroWorld operations in Central Europe to local specialist NAY a.s..
Electroworld operates 26 specialist electrical retail stores across Czech Republic and Slovakia. It made a pretax loss of 5.6 million pounds ($9.4 million) on turnover of 129 million pounds in Dixons' 2013-14 year.
Following completion, which is expected to take place during the summer, and which remains subject to regulatory clearance, Dixons expects to receive a small deferred cash consideration spread over three years.
Having announced the merger on Thursday, Dixons and Carphone have moved quickly to tidy up their portfolios.
On Friday, Carphone said it had agreed to sell its 46 percent stake in Virgin Mobile France. ($1 = 0.5942 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources