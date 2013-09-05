LONDON, Sept 5 Dixons Retail, Europe's
second-biggest electrical goods retailer, said on Thursday it
had agreed to dispose of its loss-making PIXmania e-commerce
business and its Turkish operation.
Dixons said it had received an irrevocable offer from
mutares AG., a German listed industrial holding company, to
purchase PIXmania, which operates in France and the Czech
Republic.
The deal will involve Dixons providing 69 million euros of
cash to mutares.
Dixons also said it had agreed to sell its ElectroWorld
operations in Turkey to local firm Bimeks for about 2 million
pounds.
The group added that underlying first quarter sales rose 2
percent, in line with analysts' expectations.