LONDON Jan 17 Dixons Retail, Europe's second-biggest electrical goods retailer, said it would meet year profit forecasts as it posted a rise in sales in its home and Nordic markets, though they continued to fall in southern Europe.

Dixons, home to the Currys and PC World chains in Britain, Elkjop in Nordic countries, UniEuro in Italy and Kotsovolos in Greece, said on Thursday group sales at stores open over a year rose 3 percent in the 12 weeks to Jan. 5, its fiscal third quarter.

That compared with analysts' consensus forecast of up 1.5-2 percent and a first half rise of 3 percent.

Like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland rose 8 percent and were up 11 percent in northern Europe. But in the southern Europe division, which includes Italy and Greece, like-for-like sales fell 8 percent.