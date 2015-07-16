LONDON, July 16 Dixons Carphone, the
European electrical goods and mobile phone retailer formed
through a merger last year, on Thursday
beat forecasts with a 21 percent rise in yearly profit and said
its integration was progressing well.
The group, which trades as Carphone Warehouse, Currys and PC
World in the UK and Ireland, Elkjop and El Giganten in Nordic
countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, made an underlying pretax
profit of 381 million pounds ($595 million) in the year to May
2, helped by market share gains from rivals and stable gross
margins.
That compared with analysts' average forecast of 376 million
pounds and with 316 million in the 2013-14 year on a pro forma
basis.
The firm said it expected to deliver at least 80 million
pounds of synergy benefits by the 2016-17 financial year, a year
ahead of plan.
($1 = 0.6405 pounds)
