LONDON, July 16 Dixons Carphone, the
European electrical goods and mobile phone retailer formed
through a merger last year, on Thursday
beat forecasts with a 21 percent rise in yearly profit and said
its integration was progressing well.
The group, which trades as Carphone Warehouse, Currys and PC
World in the UK and Ireland, Elkjop and El Giganten in Nordic
countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, made an underlying pretax
profit of 381 million pounds ($595 million) in the year to May
2, helped by market share gains from rivals and stable gross
margins.
That compared with analysts' average forecast of 376 million
pounds and with 316 million in the 2013-14 year on a pro forma
basis.
Group revenue rose 6 percent to 9.9 billion pounds.
The firm said it expected to deliver at least 80 million
pounds of synergy benefits by the 2016-17 financial year, a year
ahead of plan.
Though investors initially reacted coolly to the plan to
merge Dixons Retail and Carphone Warehouse they were quickly won
over and the merged group's share price has risen by nearly half
since the deal was completed almost a year a go.
Dixons Carphone has benefited from cheaper prices, customer
service initiatives such as free warranties and improved free
delivery options, as well as growing demand for smart
technology.
In the UK it has also been boosted by the demise of rival
mobile phone retailer Phones4U, which collapsed into
administration last September.
The firm said although Kotsovolos returned to profit during
the year it was very mindful of the uncertain economic and
political situation in the country and the effect this may have
on a business, which contributes 2.5 percent of group sales.
It said the team in Greece have been very active in planning
for every contingency.
Dixons Carphone is paying a total dividend of 8.5 pence, up
42 percent.
Shares in the firm closed Wednesday at 461.5 pence valuing
the business at 5.3 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6405 pounds)
