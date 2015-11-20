(Recasts with company comments on Bristol investment, adds CEO comments on like-for-like sales in Q4 and view on 2016)

By Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW Nov 20 Russian food retailer Dixy said on Friday it could sell its 33 percent interest in tobacco and spirits chain Bristol after Russia's competition watchdog blocked its attempt to take a bigger stake.

"There is a high chance that (our) current stake in Bristol project will be sold back to our controlling stakeholders," Chief Financial Officer Fedor Rybasov said.

He added the board was expected to take a decision in two weeks' time and that there was "a high chance" that the sale would be done on the same terms as its acquisition.

Russia's No.4 grocery chain by sales, which operates mostly small neighbourhood stores, said in June it planned to gain control of the 1,400-store Bristol after buying 31.8 percent from a firm controlled by its own biggest shareholder.

Analysts questioned the deal at a time when Dixy's revenue growth slowed sharply, hurt by subdued consumer sentiment and intensified competition from the discount stores of X5 and Magnit .

Dixy cut its 2015 sales growth forecast in August to 16-20 percent from 20-25 percent, saying it had been slow to react to a drop in consumer purchasing power.

Chief Executive Ilya Yakubson told analysts on Friday Dixy was sticking to the guidance and expected like-for-like sales in the fourth quarter to grow after they fell 1.8 percent in July-September.

He forecast 2016 to be "much more positive" than 2015 although said he would not give any guidance until March.

INTO THE RED

Russia's competition watchdog FAS last week blocked Dixy's plan to buy more Bristol shares, saying the firm had failed to provide requested materials.

Dixy bought 31.8 percent of Bristol for 1.8 billion roubles ($28 million) from its controlling shareholder, tobacco distributor Megapolis, in May, adding to the 1.2 percent it already owned.

It had said it planned to borrow in order to buy more Bristol shares and by October its net debt had risen to around 36 billion roubles from 25 billion at the end of 2014.

Dixy said on Friday a resulting spike in finance costs and a share in Bristol's net losses contributed to its net profit slipping into the red in the third quarter.

It made a net loss of 843 million roubles ($13 million) after a profit a year ago, also due to a foreign exchange loss, while its core profit fell because of higher expansion costs. ($1 = 64.8070 roubles) (Additional reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Mark Potter and David Evans)