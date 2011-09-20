* Dixy standalone net profit at 390 mln roubles

* Net profit including Victoria at 393 mln roubles

* Combined revenues reach 39.2 bln roubles in H1 (Adds consolidated results including Victoria, background)

MOSCOW, Sept 20 Russian food retailer Dixy reported a 390 million rouble ($12.5 million) net profit for the second quarter of 2011 after a 3 million rouble loss in the same year-ago period as a result of smaller forex losses.

In the first half of 2011, the net profit jumped 340 percent to nearly 555 million roubles, Dixy said in a Tuesday statement.

Including recently acquired Victoria from June 15 2011, quarterly net profit amounted to 393 million roubles, while six-month earnings grew 342 percent to 557 million roubles.

The first-half combined revenues grew 27.6 percent to 39.2 billion roubles, and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation rose 43.3 percent to 2.5 billion roubles.

Dixy bought Victoria earlier this year to become the fifth-largest food retailer in Russia by sales and the third biggest home-grown player.

Its main shareholder Igor Kesayev said in June the company was aiming for a mid-term listing of its shares on an overseas exchange, as part of a growth strategy based on industry consolidation.

The company narrowed quarterly forex losses to 9 million roubles from 235 million roubles a year ago.

($1 = 31.284 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)