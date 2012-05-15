MOSCOW May 15 Russian grocery chain Dixy said on Tuesday its 2011 net profit rose 342 percent in dollar terms to $37 million.

Revenues last year increased by 64.6 percent to $3.5 billion.

In the fourth quarter of last year, Dixy's consolidated net profit was up 4.4 percent at $10 million, with revenue rising 87.5 percent to $1.1 billion.

The company expects its pro-forma sales to grow by between 20 and 25 percent in rouble terms this year as it plans to open at least 250 new stores, its chief executive has said. . (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Megan Davies)