UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Dec 3 Russian food retailer Dixy said on Monday its third-quarter net profit rose 18 percent, year-on-year, to 280 million roubles ($9 million).
Total revenue increased 23 percent to 36 billion roubles, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation rose 16 percent to 2 billion roubles. ($1 = 30.9137 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources