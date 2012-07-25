Gap's quarterly profit rises 2.8 pct
Feb 23 Apparel chain Gap Inc reported a 2.8 percent rise in profit for the all-important holiday quarter, helped by higher demand for its Gap and Old Navy brands.
MOSCOW, July 25 Russian grocery chain Dixy said on Wednesday its first-half consolidated revenues surged 89.5 percent year-on-year to 70.9 billion roubles ($2.16 billion), boosted by its merger with smaller rival Victoria just over a year ago.
Sales were up 20.7 percent on a pro-forma basis, including Victoria's results from the beginning of 2011, Dixy said in a statement.
First-half like-for-like sales increased 4.49 percent on the back of a 5.04 percent rise in the average bill which offset a 0.52 percent decline in customer traffic.
The company expects pro-forma sales to grow by between 20 and 25 percent in rouble terms this year as it plans to open 250-300 new stores, its chief executive has said. ($1 = 32.7660 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)
Feb 23 Apparel chain Gap Inc reported a 2.8 percent rise in profit for the all-important holiday quarter, helped by higher demand for its Gap and Old Navy brands.
Feb 23 Nordstrom Inc reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly sales as the apparel retailer's off-price stores attracted more customers, sending its shares up 3.6 percent in extended trading on Thursday.
Feb 23 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, the corporate hardware and enterprise software business of Hewlett-Packard Co, reported a 10.4 percent fall in revenue, largely due to sluggish demand for its servers and storage equipment.