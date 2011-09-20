MOSCOW, Sept 20 Russian food retailer Dixy Group reported on Tuesday a 390 million rouble ($12.5 million) net profit for the second quarter of 2011 after a 3 million rouble loss in the same year-ago period.

In the first half of 2011, the net profit jumped 340 percent to nearly 555 million roubles, Dixy said in a statement. The results are for Dixy alone, not including the acquired Victoria chain.

($1 = 31.284 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)