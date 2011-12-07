MOSCOW Dec 7 Russian food retailer Dixy posted on Wednesday a 293 million roubles ($9.36 million) net profit for the third quarter, missing market expectations.

Analysts had forecast 301 million roubles net profit against a 163 million roubles loss a year-ago.

Dixy also said earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.74 billion roubles from 531 million roubles in the third quarter of 2010, boosted by acquisition of rival Victoria. ($1 = 31.3028 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Lidia Kelly)