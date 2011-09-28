MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russian grocery chain Dixy
said on Wednesday its eight-month sales were up 43.4
percent year-on-year, boosted by the acquisition of a smaller
rival Victoria in mid-June.
Sales totalled 58.8 billion roubles ($1.9 billion), rising
51.6 percent in dollar terms, Dixy said in a statement.
On a pro forma basis, sales were up 21.5 percent in rouble
terms to 78.3 billion roubles, with an 18.8 percent year-on-year
increase in August alone.
Dixy bought Victoria earlier this year to become the
fifth-largest food retailer in Russia by sales and the third
biggest home-grown player.
Its main shareholder Igor Kesayev has said the enlarged
company was aiming for a mid-term listing of its shares on an
overseas exchange, as part of a growth strategy based on
industry consolidation.
($1 = 31.699 Russian Roubles)
