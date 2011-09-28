MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russian grocery chain Dixy said on Wednesday its eight-month sales were up 43.4 percent year-on-year, boosted by the acquisition of a smaller rival Victoria in mid-June.

Sales totalled 58.8 billion roubles ($1.9 billion), rising 51.6 percent in dollar terms, Dixy said in a statement.

On a pro forma basis, sales were up 21.5 percent in rouble terms to 78.3 billion roubles, with an 18.8 percent year-on-year increase in August alone.

Dixy bought Victoria earlier this year to become the fifth-largest food retailer in Russia by sales and the third biggest home-grown player.

Its main shareholder Igor Kesayev has said the enlarged company was aiming for a mid-term listing of its shares on an overseas exchange, as part of a growth strategy based on industry consolidation. ($1 = 31.699 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)