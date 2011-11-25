MOSCOW Nov 25 Russian grocery chain Dixy said on Friday its ten-month revenues rose 52.1 percent in rouble terms, year-on-year, helped by the acquisition of a smaller rival Victoria in mid-June.

Sales totalled 78.6 billion roubles ($2.7 billion), rising in dollar terms 58.5 percent, Dixy said in a statement.

In October alone, sales soared 84.4 percent to 10.3 billion roubles.

Dixy bought Victoria earlier this year to become the fifth-largest food retailer in Russia by sales and the third biggest home-grown player. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Lidia Kelly)