* Consolidated revenues up 59.1 pct to 102.2 bln roubles

* Growth to slowdown in 2012, but consumer sentiment strong

* Like-for-Like sales rise 6.3 pct in 2011 (Adds company comment, background, share price)

MOSCOW, Jan 31 Russian grocery chain Dixy grew revenue by nearly 60 percent last year, driven by the acquisition of smaller rival Victoria that transformed the medium-sized firm into a top-3 player.

Dixy's full-year 2011 consolidated revenues rose 59.1 percent to 102.2 billion roubles ($3.36 billion), including Victoria results from the acquisition date on June 15, 2011, it said in a Tuesday statement.

"Some of the results are even better then we had planned. Most likely (future) growth rates will not be as high as in past years, but we do not expect any declines in consumption," said Lavrentiy Gubin, the company spokesman.

His comments echoed those of market leader Magnit, which forecast a slowdown in sales growth in 2012 but still expects gains of 25-30 percent in rouble terms.

Dixy said its like-for-like sales were up 6.3 percent last year compared to a 7.7 percent rise in 2010 following a sharp slowdown in food price inflation in the second half of 2011.

In the fourth quarter, like-for-like sales were up 4.5 percent -- compared to a 3.1 percent increase at Magnit and a 2 percent decline at X5.

Dixy's shares were up 4.29 percent by 1020 GMT, outperforming broad market which added 1.17 percent.

Dixy bought Victoria last June to become the fifth-largest food retailer in Russia by sales and the third biggest home-grown player. ($1 = 30.4250 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Natalia Ishchenko; Editing by John Bowker)