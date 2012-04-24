* Sales up 93 percent to $1.17 billion
* Like-for-like sales up 5.7 pct
* Sees 2012 pro-forma sales up 20-25 pct
(Adds detail, background)
MOSCOW, April 24 Russian grocery chain Dixy
said its first-quarter consolidated revenues leapt
93.1 percent year-on-year to 34.7 billion roubles ($1.17
billion), boosted by its merger with smaller rival Victoria last
June.
Sales were up 21.6 percent on a pro-forma basis, including
Victoria results from the beginning of 2011, Dixy said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The company expects pro-forma sales to grow by between 20
and 25 percent in rouble terms this year as it plans to open
250-300 new stores, its chief executive has said.
Like-for-like sales were up 5.7 percent in January through
March, driven by a 4.9 percent rise in the average bill, while
the number of bills edged up 0.8 percent.
Russian retailers had a record year in terms of store
openings in 2011 which has hit customer numbers, and put
additional pressure on same-store sales, already squeezed by
record low consumer price inflation.
Dixy said it opened 56 stores in the first three months of
the year, bringing its multi-format store chain to 1,168.
($1 = 29.5477 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maria Kiselyova; Editing
by Mark Potter)