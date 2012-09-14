UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, Sept 14 Russian grocery chain Dixy said on Friday its January-August consolidated revenues surged 61.6 percent year-on-year to 94.2 billion roubles ($3.01 billion), boosted by its merger with smaller rival Victoria just over a year ago.
Sales were up 21.6 percent on a pro-forma basis, including Victoria's results from the beginning of 2011, Dixy said in a statement.
In August alone, consolidated sales were up 24.6 percent in rouble terms after a rise of 23.4 percent in July. ($1 = 31.2866 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources