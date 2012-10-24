UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Oct 24 Russian grocery chain Dixy said on Wednesday its n ine-month consolidated revenues rose 56 .2 p ercent, y e ar-on-year, to 106.7 billion roubles ($3.40 billion), thanks to its acquisition of rival Victoria.
Like-for-like sales grew 5 . 35 percent in the January through September period, the company said in a statement, after a rate of 4.49 percent in the first six months of 2012. ($1 = 31.4232 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources