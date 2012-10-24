MOSCOW Oct 24 Russian grocery chain Dixy said on Wednesday its n ine-month consolidated revenues rose 56 .2 p ercent, y e ar-on-year, to 106.7 billion roubles ($3.40 billion), thanks to its acquisition of rival Victoria.

Like-for-like sales grew 5 . 35 percent in the January through September period, the company said in a statement, after a rate of 4.49 percent in the first six months of 2012. ($1 = 31.4232 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)