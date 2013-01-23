MOSCOW Jan 23 Russian food retailer Dixy said on Wednesday its consolidated revenues rose 43.8 percent last year to 147 billion roubles ($4.86 billion), boosted by its acquisition of rival Victoria in the middle of 2011.

Revenues were up 20.8 percent on a pro-forma basis, including Victoria results from the beginning of 2011, Dixy said in a statement.

It expected 2012 pro-forma sales to grow by 20-22 percent. ($1 = 30.2590 Russian roubles) (Reporting and writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)