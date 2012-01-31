Goldman to invest $95 mln in ad firm MDC Partners
Feb 15 Advertising and communications company MDC Partners Inc said on Wednesday Goldman Sachs Group Inc would invest $95 million and would get a seat on its board.
MOSCOW Jan 31 Russian grocery chain Dixy said on Tuesday its full-year 2011 consolidated revenues rose 59.1 percent to 102.2 billion roubles ($3.36 billion), boosted by its merger with smaller rival Victoria.
Like-for-like sales were up 6.3 percent last year and by 4.5 percent in the fourth quarter alone, Dixy said in a statement. ($1 = 30.4250 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
Feb 15 Advertising and communications company MDC Partners Inc said on Wednesday Goldman Sachs Group Inc would invest $95 million and would get a seat on its board.
VIENNA, Feb 15 Grumpy waiter service is as traditional as apple strudel in Vienna, but a cafe in one of the city's most recognisable landmarks has caused disquiet with what seems to be an Austrian first: charging customers for charging their phones.
* NBCU to buy Euronews stake through reserved shares sale-source