MOSCOW, March 19 Russian grocery chain Dixy said its consolidated revenues rose 96.4 percent in February, year-on-year, to 11.26 billion roubles ($376.7 million), boosted by its merger with smaller rival Victoria last June.

Sales were also up 24.8 percent on a pro-forma basis, including Victoria results from the beginning of 2011, Dixy said in a Monday statement.

The company expects its pro-forma sales to grow by between 20 and 25 percent in rouble terms this year as it plans to open at least 250 new stores, its chief executive has said.

The company opened 24 stores in the first two months of the years, bringing its multi-format store chain to 1,137.

In January, Dixy's consolidated revenues increased by 88.2 percent to 11 billion roubles, while pro-forma sales were up by 17.8 percent.