Sept 27 The Los Angeles Dodgers asked a Federal court on Tuesday to hold off on hearing a motion from Major League Baseball aimed at wresting control of the bankruptcy to the league and away from the team, according to court documents.

Last week, the league asked the court to allow a swift sale of the Dodgers, rather than let the baseball team pursue a restructuring led by team owner Frank McCourt.

In the documents filed on Tuesday, the Dodgers also said that it needed more time to fight the league's request to have its bankruptcy attorney disqualified.

The case is in re: Los Angeles Dodgers LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-12010. (Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Derek Caney)