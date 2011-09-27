Sept 27 The Los Angeles Dodgers asked a Federal
court on Tuesday to hold off on hearing a motion from Major
League Baseball aimed at wresting control of the bankruptcy to
the league and away from the team, according to court
documents.
Last week, the league asked the court to allow a swift sale
of the Dodgers, rather than let the baseball team pursue a
restructuring led by team owner Frank McCourt.
In the documents filed on Tuesday, the Dodgers also said
that it needed more time to fight the league's request to have
its bankruptcy attorney disqualified.
The case is in re: Los Angeles Dodgers LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-12010.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Derek
Caney)