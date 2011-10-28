* Q4 EPS $1.13 vs, est $1.13
* Visibility hard for government business
* Shares down 3.5 pct
Oct 28 Aircraft parts supplier Rockwell Collins
Inc (COL.N) said government-related sales may be hard to
predict in coming years in wake of budget uncertainties, and
its shares fell more than 3 percent on Friday.
Defense companies are bracing for leaner budgets. Rockwell
Collins has already felt the sting of tighter times as the U.S.
Defense Department canceled three of its programs this year.
The company said it cut jobs in its government sector division
in its fourth fiscal quarter.
"Growth in government systems will be challenged for the
foreseeable future," Chief Executive Clay Jones said during the
earnings conference call. He added quarterly government sales
may be "increasingly difficult" to predict over the next few
years.
Despite pressure on defense, the maker of flight control
systems and other electronics for airplanes stands to benefit
from a pickup in airplane production and commercial flying.
Commercial sales rose 9 percent in the latest quarter while
government-related sales fell 2 percent.
Net income came to $175 million, or $1.13 a share, at
Rockwell Collins in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, compared
with $150 million, or 94 cents a share, a year earlier.
The per-share profit was in line with analysts estimates on
average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total sales rose 2 percent to about $1.3 billion.
The company stood by a prior forecast calling for a profit
of $4.40 to $4.60 a share from continuing operations for the
fiscal year that began this month.
Rockwell Collins shares were down 3.4 percent to $54.20 in
morning trading.
