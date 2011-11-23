* Dirk McMahon to replace Jacqueline Kosecoff at OptumRx

* Comes as OptumRx brings Medco business in house

* Shares down 2 pct, in line with market (Adds background, analyst comment, byline)

By Lewis Krauskopf

Nov 23 UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) changed the leadership of its pharmacy benefit unit as the business readies for a major expansion that stands to pit it against Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O) and CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N).

Dirk McMahon, who has been leading operations for the benefit plans under the health insurer's UnitedHealthcare banner, is taking over as chief executive officer of OptumRx, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

He replaces Jacqueline Kosecoff, who will become senior advisor to Larry Renfro, the CEO of UnitedHealth's Optum services businesses. The moves were effective last Friday, UnitedHealth spokesman Don Nathan said.

UnitedHealth is gearing up for a major expansion when it takes over the prescription benefits business it had previously outsourced to Medco Health Solutions Inc MHS.N after the contract expires next year.

The addition of the Medco business helps position UnitedHealth as a national rival to Express Scripts, which has struck a $29 billion deal to buy Medco, and CVS.

Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, administer drug benefits for employers and health plans, and run extensive mail-order pharmacies.

UnitedHealth's executive changes come ahead of the company's annual investor day to be held in New York next Tuesday, when it is expected to provide more detail about its 2012 financial forecasts.

Growth in the company's Optum businesses, along with its Medicare plans for the elderly, is expected to boost earnings next year, according to Wedbush Securities analyst Sarah James.

Moving the pharmacy business in-house is expected to add roughly $11 billion in revenue, James said in a research note on Wednesday previewing the meeting.

"We believe United's PBM is poised to grow organically, taking share," James said.

UnitedHealth shares were off 2 percent at $43.54 in morning trading on a down day for the overall market.