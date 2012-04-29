ALGIERS, April 29 An Algerian court on Sunday postponed until May 6 an appeal hearing into a $1.25 billion fine imposed on Djezzy, the local mobile phone unit of Russian telecoms firm Vimpelcom, a judicial source told Reuters.

Djezzy chief executive Tamer El Mahdy, who has been convicted in the case and faces jail if the conviction is upheld, failed to appear for the hearing, the source said. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Christian Lowe)