ALGIERS, March 28 An Algerian court fined the
CEO of Vimpelcom's local mobile phone unit Djezzy 93
billion dinars ($1.3 billion) on Wednesday in a fraud case that
could also carry a prison sentence, a judicial source said.
The court ruled against Djezzy in a case in which the
Algerian central bank accused the company of "making false
statements regarding the import of services", the source said.
The court delayed its final criminal sentencing for two
weeks, the source said.
Orascom Telecom said it would appeal against the
fines. Russian-focused Vimpelcom bought a controlling stake in
Orascom last year but has been embroiled in a dispute with the
Algerian government over control of the local Djezzy subsidiary
that was part of the deal.
(Reporting by Lamine Ghanmi; Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing
by David Holmes)