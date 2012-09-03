(Corrects description of Djezzy)

ALGIERS, Sept 3 Algeria is still in negotiations with Vimpelcom to acquire a controlling stake in its local mobile phone unit Djezzy, the finance minister said on Monday, after speculation that talks has been stalled.

"Talks are continuing," Karim Djoudi, told reporters at parliament when asked whether Algeria had abandoned the acquisition plan. (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Erica Billingham)