Apple and SAP to release tool to build business apps
Feb 27 Apple Inc and German software maker SAP SE will release a tool aimed at helping developers build iPhone apps for big businesses, the two companies said on Monday.
NAIROBI Feb 21 Four U.S. soldiers serving in Horn of Africa operations have been killed in an air crash near a U.S. military base in Djibouti, the U.S. Department of Defense said.
The four were killed when their U-28 aircraft crashed on Saturday, a statement released late on Monday said.
"The Department of Defense announced today the deaths of four airmen who were supporting Operation Enduring Freedom ...The cause of the accident is under investigation," the statement said.
It gave the names of those killed as Captain Ryan P. Hall, 30; Captain Nicholas S. Whitlock, 29; First Lieutenant Justin J. Wilkens, 26; and Senior Airman Julian S. Scholten, also 26.
The Red Sea state also hosts the largest French army camp on the continent and is used by anti-piracy naval patrols. (Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Michael Roddy)
Feb 27 The United States is "diverging" from the rest of the world and will be "less of a leader in trade", General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt said in a letter to shareholders.
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in January after three straight months of strong gains, but did little to change views that manufacturing was recovering from a prolonged slump amid rising commodity prices.