NAIROBI May 24 At least two people were killed in double grenade blasts at a busy restaurant popular with Westerners in Djibouti, police said on Saturday.

"It's a criminal act. We have two people dead and 11 wounded. It was grenades," Colonel Omar Hassan, head of police in Djibouti city, told Reuters. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Drazen Jorgic)