Sept 14 DJO Finance LLC and DJO Finance
Corporation Friday sold $540 million of senior notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The 5.5 year tranche is an add-on to the company's already
existing second priority senior secured notes.
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Wells Fargo, RBC,
Macquarie and Natixis were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.
BORROWER: DJO FINANCE
TRANCHE 1
AMT $100 MLN COUPON 8.75 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2018
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 106.75 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013
MOODY's B3 YIELD 6.96 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/01/2012
S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 634 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
TRANCHE 2
AMT $440 MLN COUPON 9.875 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2018
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012
MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 9.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/01/2012
S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 901 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A