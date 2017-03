Oct 31 Djurslands Bank A/S

* 9M net income 52.5 million Danish crowns versus 23.5 million crowns

* 9M net interest income 137 million crowns versus 133.5 million crowns

* 9M loan losses 27.0 million crowns versus 32.2 million crowns

* Sees 2014 core earnings to be in the upper end of the 80 - 95 million crowns range

* Says loan losses are expected to be unchanged or at a slightly lower level compared to 2013, corresponding to an impairment ratio of around 0.8 pct