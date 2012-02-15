* DKSH current value about 5 bln Swiss francs on Berne OTC

* No new shares being sold, only existing stock

* Major shareholder Diethelm Keller looking for partial exit (Adds trader comment, details)

ZURICH, Feb 15 DKSH, which helps companies market and distribute their goods in Asia, plans to list on the Swiss bourse by the end of June, in what could be the first major initial public offering in Europe since the middle of last year.

While DKSH is valued at around 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.4 billion) on Berne's over-the-counter exchange, Chief Executive Joerg Wolle would not comment on any expected valuation.

The IPO will not involve any new shares, allowing existing shareholders to cash in part of their holdings.

European companies have put their IPO plans on ice during a period of market volatility brought on by the euro zone debt crisis, rather than settle for lower pricing.

Majority shareholder Diethelm Keller Holding, which owns around 63 percent of DKSH, plans to diversify its investment portfolio, Wolle told Reuters on Wednesday.

Peugeot family holding company FFP and fund of hedge funds magnate Rainer-Marc Frey each owns just over 10 percent of DKSH.

Wolle said existing shareholders will sell enough shares to ensure DKSH has a meaningful free float.

Diethelm Keller Holding will remain an anchor shareholder with a stake under 50 percent after the IPO, Wolle said, declining to say when the offering would take place.

Market sources said they expected a prospectus in early March and books to close later in the month, while one source close to the deal said analyst research is due to be completed by Feb. 21.

SIGNS OF IPO LIFE

Wolle said investor interest in the offering by DKSH, which has a strong balance sheet, had been positive thanks to its focus on Asia.

Traders in Zurich were also upbeat about the prospects for DKSH's IPO.

"I think the IPO will be a success. DKSH has a strong presence and is very well known there. Depending on how well this IPO goes, this could encourage other companies to take this step, even if the environment doesn't look so promising because of the debt crisis," one Zurich-based trader said.

DKSH traces its roots back to the 1860s when three Swiss entrepreneurs sailed to Asia and built a reputation as reliable business partners. In 2000, the Diethelm and Keller groups joined forces before coming together with Siber Hegner to form DKSH two years later.

"Since the merger, we have doubled sales and quadrupled profit," Wolle said. "We feel the time is right internally and externally. We have a stable management team and we have been able to provide outstanding results. We want to further increase the range of our shareholders."

DKSH posted a 26 percent rise in post-tax profit to 152 million francs in 2011, while sales rose to 7.3 billion.

Deutsche Bank and UBS are joint global coordinators on the offering and are joint bookrunners with Berenberg Bank and Credit Suisse.

Deutsche Bank and UBS are joint global coordinators on the offering and are joint bookrunners with Berenberg Bank and Credit Suisse.

The consortium also includes Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and the Zuercher Kantonalbank as co-lead managers. ($1 = 0.9202 Swiss franc)