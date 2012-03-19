* IPO seen priced at 48 Swiss francs a share

* Price guidance was 42-48 francs

* Oversubscribed 8.5 times - source

* One of the first big European IPOs since mid-2011 (Adds background)

By Oliver Hirt

ZURICH, March 19 Switzerland's DKSH, which helps companies market and distribute their goods in Asia, is expected to price its initial public offering (IPO) at 48 Swiss francs ($52.40) per share, at the top end of guidance, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Investors have lined up for a piece of DKSH, which does most of its business in fast-growing Asia and is the first sizeable listing on the Swiss bourse since airline catering firm Gategroup floated in May 2009.

Two sources said on Monday that DKSH would price the IPO at the top of an original guidance range of 42 to 48 Swiss francs. One of the sources said the offering was 8.5 times oversubscribed.

The offer of up to 30 percent of the Swiss company, which lists Nestle, Roche and GlaxoSmithKline among its clients, is expected to raise as much as 900 million Swiss francs ($967 million) for its founding shareholders.

On Berne Kantonalbank's grey market venue trade-net.ch, shares in DKSH were trading at around 57 to 59 Swiss francs.

DKSH is expected to make its market debut on Tuesday, a day ahead of its original schedule. Dutch cable firm Ziggo is also expected to complete its IPO on Tuesday, marking an end to a drought in sizeable European listings since the middle of last year.

DKSH, which traces its roots back to the 1860s when three Swiss entrepreneurs sailed to Asia and built a reputation as reliable business partners, now operates in 35 countries in the region and is No. 1 in its sector in Asia, according to a study by Roland Berger Strategy Consultants.

Deutsche Bank and UBS are joint global coordinators on the offering and are joint bookrunners with Berenberg Bank and Credit Suisse.

The consortium also includes Credit Agricole and the Zuercher Kantonalbank as co-lead managers. ($1 = 0.9161 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Erica Billingham)