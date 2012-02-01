* DKSH preparing for IPO - paper

* UBS said to be lead manager

ZURICH Feb 1 Swiss outsourcing company DKSH is preparing to list on the Zurich stock exchange and the Asia-focussed firm has picked bank UBS as lead manager, Swiss newspaper TagesAnzeiger reported on Wednesday.

DKSH, Switzerland's largest privately-held company, helps Swiss and European companies gain a foothold and grow their business in fast-growing Asian markets.

Sales at the Zurich-based company rose 19 percent to almost 10 billion Swiss francs ($10.9 billion) in 2010, while net profit soared 43 percent to 121 million francs.

Without citing its sources, the paper said DKSH was ready for a roadshow for an initial public offering as it profits from the Asian boom.

Rumours of a listing have swirled around DKSH before. Last year the group's chairman Adrian Keller said the firm was constantly weighing up whether to list on the stock exchange, the TagesAnzeiger said.

Run by Chief Executive Joerg Wolle, who served on the board of UBS between 2006 and 2009, the group recently signed a dozen partnership and exclusive agreements in the Asia region, sparking speculation it was sprucing up for a listing.

DKSH, which has existed in its current form since 2002 and employs more than 23,000 staff, could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 0.9196 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley, Editing Mark Potter)