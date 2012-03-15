* Pricing to take place 24 hours ahead of schedule - sources
* Price guidance narrowed to 46-48 Swiss francs per share
* On track to be first big European IPO since mid-2011
By Rupert Pretterklieber and Kylie MacLellan
ZURICH/LONDON, March 15 Switzerland's
DKSH, which helps companies market and distribute goods in Asia,
will close the order books on its up to 900 million Swiss franc
($967 million) initial public offering early, three sources
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
That puts it on track to be the first sizeable European IPO
since the middle of last year, when companies put their listing
plans on ice during market volatility brought on by the euro
zone debt crisis, pipping Dutch cable firm Ziggo to the post.
DKSH, which lists the likes of Nestle, Roche
and GlaxoSmithKline among its clients, has also
narrowed price guidance for the offering to the upper end of its
original 42 to 48 Swiss franc range, two of the sources said,
now offering its shares for 46 to 48 Swiss francs each.
"This offering has been marketed for some time and when it
launched there was already strong interest," said one of the
sources. "The company, having seen the demand in the book,
believes the top of the range is where they feel most
comfortable pricing."
The company had received enough demand for all the shares in
its offering, which values the business at as much as 3 billion
francs, just a day after order books opened.
Institutional investors will now have until close of
business on March 16 to place their orders, the sources said,
except for those due to meet with the company's management on
Friday or Monday. Order books had been due to close on March 20.
Final pricing will take place on March 19, with the company
making its market debut a day ahead of its original schedule, on
March 20. Ziggo's IPO, which could raise up to 745 million euros
($970.4 million), is due to be completed a day later on March
21.
DKSH's offering of as much as 30 percent of the company does
not include any new shares, but will see all existing
shareholders reduce their stakes.
Majority shareholder Diethelm Keller Holding, which owns
around 63 percent of DKSH, will remain an anchor shareholder
with a post-IPO stake of at least 46 percent.
DKSH traces its roots back to the 1860s when three Swiss
entrepreneurs sailed to Asia and built a reputation as reliable
business partners. In 2000, the Diethelm and Keller groups
joined forces before coming together with Siber Hegner to form
DKSH two years later.
The company now operates in 35 countries in the region and
is No. 1 in its sector in Asia, according to a study by Roland
Berger Strategy Consultants.
Deutsche Bank and UBS are joint global
coordinators on the offering and are joint bookrunners with
Berenberg Bank and Credit Suisse.
The consortium also includes Credit Agricole and
the Zuercher Kantonalbank as co-lead managers.
($1 = 0.9312 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.7677 euros)
