BERKSHIRE'S AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE FOR APPLE SHARES WAS ABOUT $110.17 PER SHARE, ACCORDING TO ANNUAL REPORT
ZURICH Feb 15 DKSH, a group that helps companies to expand into new markets, plans to make its debut on the Swiss stock exchange in the first half of this year, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.
"This transformation of DKSH from a privately owned enterprise into a listed group is a logical development of the gradual opening of the company since the merger in 2002," the group said in a statement.
UBS and Deutsche Bank are acting as joint global coordinators and together with Berenberg Bank and Credit Suisse as joint bookrunners for the planned IPO. The consortium also includes Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and the Zuercher Kantonalbank as co-lead managers. (Reporting by Katie Reid)
* Has received takeover proposals from three bidders (Adds context on M&A process, details)
STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 Sweden's government will draft a new bank tax proposal after scrapping its initial plan, but it is unclear if the new bill will be ready before the 2018 election, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Saturday.