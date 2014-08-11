Aug 11 DKSH Holding AG : * Says H1 net sales grew by 6.7% at constant exchange rates to CHF 5.072

billion * Says H1 profit after tax down 4.9% at constant exchange rates to CHF 99.8

million * Says H1 EBIT tax up 1.4% at constant exchange rates to CHF 144.8 million * Says confirms 2014 outlook * Says expects to achieve 2014 result which is above the record year 2013 * Sees over three-year time frame up to 2016 net sales of around CHF 12 billion

at compound annual growth rate (cagr) of 8% * Sees over three-year time frame EBIT growth at a cagr of 10% to a level of

around CHF 380 million * Sees over three-year time frame profit after tax of some CHF 270 million * Source text - ID:bit.ly/1kVlyMb