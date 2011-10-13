NEW DELHI Oct 13 LVMH , the world's
biggest luxury goods group, China's HNA Group and a Middle
Eastern fund are expected to submit binding bids for Indian
developer DLF's luxury hotel chain Amanresorts
International, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters.
DLF declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
DLF has asked for six final bids in a process managed by
Goldman Sachs and Citigroup , which is expected to
be completed in a month's time and could fetch at least $400
million.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, Henry Foy and Stephen Aldred;
editing by Malini Menon)