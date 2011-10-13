(Fixes dateline)

MUMBAI/HONG KONG Oct 13 LVMH , the world's biggest luxury goods group, China's HNA Group and a Middle Eastern fund are expected to submit binding bids for Indian developer DLF's luxury hotel chain Amanresorts International, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

DLF declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

DLF has asked for six final bids in a process managed by Goldman Sachs and Citigroup , which is expected to be completed in a month's time and could fetch at least $400 million. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, Henry Foy and Stephen Aldred; editing by Malini Menon)