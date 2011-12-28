BRIEF-Co-Op Group announces new CEO
* Co-Op Group announces appointment of Steve Murrells to succeed Richard Pennycook as Group CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
NEW DELHI Dec 28 DLF Ltd, India's top listed real estate firm, said on Wednesday the company and its joint venture partner sold their entire holding in a firm that owns a special economic zone for 8.1 billion rupees to an affiliate of Blackstone.
DLF owned 67 percent of the firm, while its joint-venture partner Hubtown had the remainder prior to the sale, DLF said in a statement. ($1 = 53.0300 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Acquires Lewis & Associates Insurance Brokers Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)