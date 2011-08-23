NEW DELHI Aug 23 DLF Ltd , India's
largest listed property firm, plans to pare its debt by 25-30
billion rupees ($547-$656 million) in the current fiscal year to
end-March 2012, the Business Standard reported on Tuesday,
citing a senior company executive.
DLF, which had a net debt of 215.24 billion rupees at the
end of June, is planning to divest non-core assets to raise
funds and has previously said it plans to divest assets worth
60-70 billion rupees over the next two-to-three years.
DLF expects to sell its stake in luxury hotel chain Aman
Resorts by the end of this financial year, Group Executive
Director Rajeev Talwar told the newspaper. The paper said DLF
would, however, hold on to Aman's Delhi property.
For the newspaper story, see www.business-standard.com
($1=45.7 rupees)
