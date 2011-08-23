NEW DELHI Aug 23 DLF Ltd , India's largest listed property firm, plans to pare its debt by 25-30 billion rupees ($547-$656 million) in the current fiscal year to end-March 2012, the Business Standard reported on Tuesday, citing a senior company executive.

DLF, which had a net debt of 215.24 billion rupees at the end of June, is planning to divest non-core assets to raise funds and has previously said it plans to divest assets worth 60-70 billion rupees over the next two-to-three years.

DLF expects to sell its stake in luxury hotel chain Aman Resorts by the end of this financial year, Group Executive Director Rajeev Talwar told the newspaper. The paper said DLF would, however, hold on to Aman's Delhi property.

($1=45.7 rupees) (Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)