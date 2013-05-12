MUMBAI May 12 Indian real estate company DLF Ltd will raise up to 18.9 billion rupees ($345.6 million) through a share sale to institutional investors on May 14.

The company will sell about 81 million shares at a price band of 222 rupees to 233 rupees each, it said in a statement late on Saturday.

Shares in DLF, which is valued by the market at $7.4 billion, closed on Friday at 237.05 rupees, down 0.11 percent from the previous close. ($1 = 54.6850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)