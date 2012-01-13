Jan 13 China's HNA Group has given up on
bidding for the sale of Indian developer DLF Ltd's
luxury hotel chain, Amanresorts International, after failing to
receive information about the process, a spokeswoman said on
Friday.
"HNA Group indeed participated in the bidding. But we did
not receive any feedback information for the bid result in the
period of validity. HNA Group has given up on the project," the
spokeswoman told Reuters in an emailed statement.
Sources told Reuters on Thursday that the auction had
stalled after receiving lower-than-expected bids.
(Reporting by Alison Leung and Denny Thomas in HONG KONG;
Editing by Chris Lewis)