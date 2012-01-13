* Bids came in $300-315 mln range - sources

* HNA Group did to not receive feedback (Adds details, background)

By Alison Leung

Jan 13 The sale of a luxury hotel chain owned by Indian developer DLF Ltd received a setback on Friday after a suitor, China's HNA Group, said it had given up on bidding for the asset.

The auction for Amanresorts International, which had attracted bidders including the world's biggest luxury goods group, LVMH, had stalled after receiving lower-than-expected bids, sources told Reuters on Thursday. The bids came in a range of $300-315 million, while DLF is expecting at least $400 million, they said.

"HNA Group indeed participated in the bidding. But we did not receive any feedback information for the bid result in the period of validity. HNA Group has given up on the project," the spokeswoman told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Based in China's Haikou and Beijing, HNA Group is a conglomerate involved in tourism, transportation, financial services, real estate, airport, retail and logistics. It has total assets exceeding $30 billion and annual revenues of $10 billion, the company said last December.

HNA did not say how much it bid.

The Amanresorts assets for sale include 22 hotels in 12 countries, but not the property in New Delhi.

DLF, with a market value of $6.3 billion, had a net debt of 225.19 billion rupees ($4.4 billion) at the end of September, and the company has sought to raise as much as $650 million by selling non-core assets to pare its debt pile.

DLF shares, which dipped marginally on the news, were trading up 2.6 percent, while the benchmark Indian share index was up 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis and Ken Wills)