July 25 Indian property developer DLF Ltd
said on Thursday it has agreed to sell its 74 percent
stake in a life insurance joint venture with U.S.-based
Prudential International Insurance Holdings Ltd to Dewan Housing
Finance Corp.
The company said the financial details of the deal will be
disclosed after the transaction gets all approvals.
DLF Pramerica Life Insurance Company is one of the two dozen
Indian life insurers in which Prudential International
Insurance, a unit of Prudential Financial Inc, owns 26
percent, the maximum permissible foreign holding.
The stake sale in the joint venture is part of DLF's
strategy to divest "non-core" assets to pare debt, a company
statement said.
India's crowded life insurance sector has been battered by
losses, regulatory changes and a sharp slowdown in economic
growth, forcing many foreign and domestic players to exit their
investments.