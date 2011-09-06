MUMBAI, Sept 6 LVMH , the world's biggest luxury goods group, is among firms that might be seeking to acquire Amanresorts International, the luxury hotel chain of Indian real estate developer DLF , according to a Bloomberg report.

DLF has received at least five non-binding bids of $400 million to $450 million for Amanresorts, which owns and manages 25 small luxury resorts worldwide, Bloomberg said citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Private equity companies are also among bidders for Amanresorts, the report said.

A spokesman in DLF declined to comment when reached by Reuters. LVMH could not immediately be reached for a comment (Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee)