MUMBAI/PARIS, Sept 6 LVMH , the world's biggest luxury goods group, is among potential bidders for Amanresorts International, the luxury hotel chain of Indian real estate developer DLF , Bloomberg reported.

DLF has received at least five non-binding bids of $400-450 million for Amanresorts, which owns and manages 25 small luxury resorts worldwide, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Private equity companies are also among the bidders for Amanresorts, the report said.

LVMH and DLF both declined to comment.

A source close to LVMH, however, hinted that the company was not involved, saying: "there is no news regarding LVMH on this matter". (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in Mumbai, Pascale Denis and Astrid Wendlandt in Paris; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)